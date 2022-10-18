Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $0.63 on Major Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $101.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00003258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00267741 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00092196 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00065825 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001301 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

