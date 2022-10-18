Bitcoiva (BCA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $197.60 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $197.60 million and $215,719.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for about $12.31 or 0.00063727 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,326.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.69 or 0.00562421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00248827 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00053136 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001537 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 12.43486966 USD and is up 6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $213,823.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

