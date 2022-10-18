BitDAO (BIT) Trading 0.7% Lower This Week

BitDAO (BIT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 18th. One BitDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00002259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $10.32 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitDAO has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

