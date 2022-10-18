BNB (BNB) Trading 0.9% Higher This Week

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. In the last week, BNB has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $44.07 billion and $608.89 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $273.13 or 0.01415135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 161,337,261 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 161,337,261.09. The last known price of BNB is 274.34469009 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1126 active market(s) with $590,679,645.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

