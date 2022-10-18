BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 77,049 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 42,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,747 shares in the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.