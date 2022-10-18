Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Cut to $99.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.80% from the stock’s previous close.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

Boot Barn Stock Up 4.6 %

BOOT opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $53.78 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.44.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $365.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.62 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 408.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 72.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

