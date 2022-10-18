Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Cut to $99.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.80% from the stock’s previous close.
BOOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.
Boot Barn Stock Up 4.6 %
BOOT opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $53.78 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.44.
Insider Activity at Boot Barn
In other news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 408.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 72.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
