Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Lowered to C$46.00 at CIBC

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. CSFB raised shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boralex to a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.33.

Boralex Trading Up 1.8 %

Boralex stock traded up C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$40.00. 87,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$30.04 and a 12 month high of C$51.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$176.80 million. Analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dany St-Pierre bought 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at C$70,695.96.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

