Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Down 9.3% in September

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the September 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 206.0 days.
Bouygues Price Performance
Shares of BOUYF stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.76. Bouygues has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $40.98.
Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 2.42%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Bouygues Company Profile
Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bouygues (BOUYF)
- Cloudflare Lights Up With 13% Gain After Wells Fargo Upgrade
- Google, Amazon and Tesla, 3 Big Stocks Set to Move Higher
- Biogen’s Stock Pullback Offers a Second Chance
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.