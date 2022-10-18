Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Down 9.3% in September

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the September 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 206.0 days.

Bouygues Price Performance

Shares of BOUYF stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.76. Bouygues has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $40.98.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 2.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bouygues Company Profile

BOUYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Bouygues from €34.00 ($34.69) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bouygues from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bouygues from €47.00 ($47.96) to €44.00 ($44.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

(Get Rating)

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.