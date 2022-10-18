Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) received a €85.00 ($86.73) price target from Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($87.76) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($82.65) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($85.71) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of BNR traded up €1.48 ($1.51) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €57.50 ($58.67). 250,371 shares of the stock were exchanged. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($57.40). The company’s 50 day moving average is €65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €67.50.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

