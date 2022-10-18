Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Down 3.8%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 25,585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,174,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Health Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.61.
Bright Health Group Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68.
Institutional Trading of Bright Health Group
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 343.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,799,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 888.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,149,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 268.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,316,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,868 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,109,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 499,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 366.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,775,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,574 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bright Health Group Company Profile
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Health Group (BHG)
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
- Another Relief Rally? Here’s a Playbook for Traders and Investors
- Lockheed Martin: Get Defensive With Defense Stocks
- Twilio and Its 65% Upside Going Into Q4
- Cloudflare Lights Up With 13% Gain After Wells Fargo Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.