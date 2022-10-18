Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Holdings Increased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,776,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508,602 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 4.67% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $238,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.88. 7,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.39. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFAM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

