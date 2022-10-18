Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Short Interest Update

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 932,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,922. Brinker International has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $71,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 125.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Brinker International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.74.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2022, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,596 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.