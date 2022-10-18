Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Decreases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for 2.2% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $89,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,542.83. 4,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,017. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,895.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,617.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,474.55. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,503.00 to $1,708.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,830.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.