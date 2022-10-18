Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,466 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $69,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 34.0% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 84.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 92.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,400 shares of company stock worth $8,459,200. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.11.

ADI stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.40. 72,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.49. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.