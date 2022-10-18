Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Reduces Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,721 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 2.7% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.16% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $110,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.4% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $5.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,195. The company has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.55.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

