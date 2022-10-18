Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 18,724 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,724 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Novartis were worth $58,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 200.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $77.81. The stock had a trading volume of 31,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,918. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.60. The company has a market capitalization of $172.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

