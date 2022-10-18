Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 318 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.4% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $96,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,646.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,200,000 after purchasing an additional 399,721 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,759.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 354,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,608,000 after purchasing an additional 335,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.46.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.40. 512,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,799,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

