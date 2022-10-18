Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 8,379 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,379 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 4.0% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $164,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 2,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.8% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 51,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock traded up $13.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $531.11. 17,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $549.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $488.26 and a one year high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $651.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

