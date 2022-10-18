Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 84,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.4% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 62,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 410.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $71.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

