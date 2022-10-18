Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $2.77 on Tuesday, reaching $145.56. 463,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,898. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.98 and its 200-day moving average is $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 63.74%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

