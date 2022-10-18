Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,428 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Broadscale Acquisition worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Broadscale Acquisition by 49.7% in the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 864,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 286,900 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Broadscale Acquisition by 69.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 60,549 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SCLE opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

