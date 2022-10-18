Brokerages Set Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Target Price at $162.24

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,363,357,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,144 shares during the period. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,969,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $76.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $182.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.39.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.