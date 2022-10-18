Brokerages Set First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Target Price at $126.89

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $119.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $141.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $70,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $70,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley purchased 1,990 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,114.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,299.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,251 shares of company stock worth $4,040,061. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

First Solar Stock Down 4.1 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $118.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.15 and its 200-day moving average is $92.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20 and a beta of 1.28. First Solar has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $145.74.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

