Brokerages Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Target Price at $39.92

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.31.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at Huntsman

In other news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Huntsman Stock Up 1.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 178,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 729.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUN opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.59. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also

