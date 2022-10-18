Brokerages Set National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Target Price at $107.11

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.11.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

NTIOF stock opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $59.42 and a 12 month high of $84.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

