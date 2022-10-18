Brokerages Set National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Target Price at $107.11

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.11.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
National Bank of Canada Stock Up 3.7 %
NTIOF stock opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $59.42 and a 12 month high of $84.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.67.
National Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
