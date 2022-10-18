Brokerages Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT at $16.46

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDFN. Wedbush downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Redfin to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Redfin Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Redfin has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $53.94. The company has a market cap of $455.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.13). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Slavet bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $133,734.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $76,501.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Slavet purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,386.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth about $3,168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Redfin by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 457,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Stories

