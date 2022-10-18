Brokerages Set Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Price Target at C$22.33

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.17.

SIS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of SIS opened at C$13.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.26. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$12.02 and a twelve month high of C$20.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$894.21 million and a P/E ratio of 46.30.

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$192.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$195.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.8399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Savaria’s payout ratio is currently 165.67%.

In other Savaria news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.04, for a total value of C$150,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,729,887.50.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

