Brokerages Set Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target at $10.67

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEVA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 25.68%. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at $94,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,289,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading

