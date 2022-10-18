Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Receives $66.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.17.

BAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 3.1 %

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average of $48.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $107,722,892. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.