Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 15,886 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $408,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. City State Bank bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.38.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $344.74. 9,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,770. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $672.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $860.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

