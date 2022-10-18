Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,487,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,720 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 2.87% of Terminix Global worth $141,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 1,233.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,875 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 183,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 11,605.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 901,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,657,000 after buying an additional 894,070 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the second quarter worth $1,301,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 5.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TMX traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $37.87. 516,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,890. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.36 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

