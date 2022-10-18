Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 104,282 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 104,282 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $448,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.47.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.66. 23,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,248. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.49. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.93 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.