Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 2,519 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 411,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $925,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,433,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 47,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,770,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,662,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.46.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.89. The stock had a trading volume of 828,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,799,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

