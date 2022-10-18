Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 772,925 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 772,925 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 0.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.81% of Blackstone worth $529,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.17. 186,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.54 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.18.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $143,501.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 822,146 shares in the company, valued at $26,752,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,170,577 shares of company stock valued at $87,028,541 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.31.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

