Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 772,925 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 772,925 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 0.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.81% of Blackstone worth $529,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.17. 186,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.54 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.18.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $143,501.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 822,146 shares in the company, valued at $26,752,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,170,577 shares of company stock valued at $87,028,541 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.31.
Blackstone Profile
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
