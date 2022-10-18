Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,451,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138,714 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.1% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $688,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.2 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

TSM stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.47. 688,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,155,158. The company has a market capitalization of $329.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $62.32 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.