Brown Advisory Securities LLC Acquires 161 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,221,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,732,000 after acquiring an additional 247,249 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 12.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,863,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,185,000 after acquiring an additional 419,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Analog Devices by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,903,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,643. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.49.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,400 shares of company stock worth $8,459,200. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

