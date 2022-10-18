Brown Advisory Securities LLC Buys 470 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.91. The stock had a trading volume of 31,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,091. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.51. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.