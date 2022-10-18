Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.6% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Shares of RSP traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $132.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,780. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Stories
