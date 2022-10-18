Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $222,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 2,549,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,399,000 after buying an additional 129,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.42. 698,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,155,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $62.32 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

