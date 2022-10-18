Brown Advisory Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG traded up $4.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,152. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.88. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.28.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

