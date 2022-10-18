Brown Advisory Securities LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,702,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.47 on Tuesday, hitting $371.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,950. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

