Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 1,559 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,942. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.061 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.