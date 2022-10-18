Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 747 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,755 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 38,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 40,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,595,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $171.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.65. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

