Brown Advisory Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945,480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,508,325,000 after acquiring an additional 522,942 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,259,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,855,000 after acquiring an additional 108,796 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,976,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,011,000 after acquiring an additional 17,189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.11. The company had a trading volume of 80,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,402. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.24. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

