Bubblefong Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $123.47 Million (BBF)

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Bubblefong token can currently be bought for $3.53 or 0.00018290 BTC on exchanges. Bubblefong has a total market capitalization of $123.47 million and $136,630.00 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bubblefong has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bubblefong Token Profile

Bubblefong’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,947,043 tokens. The official website for Bubblefong is bubblefong.io. The official message board for Bubblefong is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bubblefong

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

