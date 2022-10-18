BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $10,050.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $10,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,452,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,938,801.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $10,050.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $9,800.00.

On Monday, October 10th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $11,000.00.

On Friday, October 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $11,700.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $12,500.00.

On Friday, September 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $13,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.

On Monday, September 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.

BurgerFi International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BFI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 143.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth $67,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. 37.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

