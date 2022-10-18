Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $375.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.24 and its 200-day moving average is $402.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

