Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Short Interest Update

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the September 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CALX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

In other Calix news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $2,037,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,740,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,050. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Calix Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Calix by 34.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Calix by 43.4% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,774. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42. Calix has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

