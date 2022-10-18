Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Trading Up 5.8%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.23. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 170.44% and a negative return on equity of 60.21%. The business had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

