Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) Shares Acquired by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the quarter. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF makes up about 0.7% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYLD. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 156,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 138,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 68,872 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 34,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SYLD traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.85. The stock had a trading volume of 20,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,430. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.15. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $67.75.

